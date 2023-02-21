UrduPoint.com

Mayor Inaugurates Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023

Mayor inaugurates plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Tuesday formally inaugurated the plantation campaign here at Shalimar Garden.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Director East Syed Waqas Ali Shah, Assistant Director Administration Muhammad Owais Khan, Director Garden Rehman Khattak, Garden Supervisor Muhammad Ali, Chairman Imran Naveed, Chairman Saeed Ahmed, Chairman Shah Faisal among others.

Haji Zubair Ali while planting the sapling said, "Trees make the environment beautiful and pleasing. Trees are a valuable asset because they provide us with oxygen." On this occasion, he said, "A plantation drive will be conducted in all the public gardens of the metropolitan." He urged people to actively participate in the plantation drive and make the environment good.

The Mayor also issued directives for the renovation of the Mosque in the Shalimar garden.

