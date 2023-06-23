Mayor inaugurates Skyline Parking Plaza at Namak Mandi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali here on Friday inaugurated the Skyline Parking Plaza at Namak Mandi that would provide the parking facility to scores of people round the clock.

The Skyline Plaza was constructed to provide 24/7 parking facilities to people who come to the busy areas of Namak Mandi, Jahangir Pura, Kohati Gate, Sarki, Shah Qabool, Dabgari and other adjacent areas.

On this occasion, the mayor said the Skyline Parking Plaza will generate hefty revenue for the capital metropolitan government. He also directed the auctioning of Skyline Parking.

At the inaugural function, DG Capital Metropolitan Government, Sayyed Waqas Ali Shah, Director East, Rehman Khattak, Engineer Riaz Ahmad, Chairman Imran Naveed, SP Saeed Khan, Chief Demolishing Inspector, Qaisar Bacha and others were present.

The businessmen of Namak Mandi welcomed the Mayor and threw flowers on the distinguished guests.

The Mayor said that there was a big issue of vehicle parking in Namak Mandi where the road usually remained blocked and scuffles among people had become a routine due to parking of vehicles in front of shops.

He urged the people not to park their vehicles on the road and take benefit of Skyline Plaza for parking their vehicles. He also went around different sections of the parking plaza.

The Mayor was told that the parking fee for a motorcycle was fixed at Rs 30 while the car owner will pay Rs 50 for parking his vehicle in Skyline Parking Plaza. For 24 hours parking, the Mayor was told that the vehicle owner will pay Rs 100 while the fee for monthly basis car parking was Rs 2500 per month.

The Mayor suggested that the parking fee for the seminary students coming on a daily basis to the Namak Mandi should be fixed at Rs 10 per motorcycle parking. The Mayor also directed for making functional the elevator system of the plaza.

On the occasion, traders from Namak Mandi apprised the Mayor regarding problems of the area. The traders also thanked the Mayor for his personal interest in providing various facilities to the traders of Namak Mandi.