Mayor inaugurates tree plantation campaign

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur on Tuesday inaugurated the tree plantation campaign at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University.

Vice Chancellor Professor Nasrat Shah, Principal Dr. Zamir Ahmed Soomro, Medical Superintendent Niaz Dahri, Dr. Fozia Chandio, and others also planted trees.

On this occasion, they stated that trees play a vital role in making the environment healthy and eliminate air pollution.

Meanwhile, Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur visited the Fatimid Foundation Laboratory and met with thalassemia patients. He reviewed the facilities provided by the laboratory.

Mayor Larkana also announced the establishment of a one-day blood donation camp at the Municipal Corporation to encourage blood donation for thalassemia patients.