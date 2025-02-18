Open Menu

Mayor Inaugurates Tree Plantation Campaign

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 10:57 PM

Mayor inaugurates tree plantation campaign

Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur on Tuesday inaugurated the tree plantation campaign at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur on Tuesday inaugurated the tree plantation campaign at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University.

Vice Chancellor Professor Nasrat Shah, Principal Dr. Zamir Ahmed Soomro, Medical Superintendent Niaz Dahri, Dr. Fozia Chandio, and others also planted trees.

On this occasion, they stated that trees play a vital role in making the environment healthy and eliminate air pollution.

Meanwhile, Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur visited the Fatimid Foundation Laboratory and met with thalassemia patients. He reviewed the facilities provided by the laboratory.

Mayor Larkana also announced the establishment of a one-day blood donation camp at the Municipal Corporation to encourage blood donation for thalassemia patients.

Recent Stories

Balochistan Police appoints Shoaib Zehri as honora ..

Balochistan Police appoints Shoaib Zehri as honorary DSP, Goodwill Ambassador

3 minutes ago
 Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link Int ..

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International

16 minutes ago
 Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cri ..

Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament

7 minutes ago
 KP police honors brave officers for counter-terror ..

KP police honors brave officers for counter-terrorism efforts

7 minutes ago
 FM's of Pakistan & China discuss range of issues, ..

FM's of Pakistan & China discuss range of issues, including global and regional

7 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan feli ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Japanese emperor on hi ..

7 minutes ago
Kamber police arrest 6 outlaws:recovered bikes, al ..

Kamber police arrest 6 outlaws:recovered bikes, alcohol bottles, phones

3 minutes ago
 ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secur ..

ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..

31 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Han ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..

31 minutes ago
 High Court Bar association Hyderabad issues schedu ..

High Court Bar association Hyderabad issues schedule for upcoming elections-2025

3 minutes ago
 'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched ..

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..

45 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Kore ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan