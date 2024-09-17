Open Menu

Mayor Inspects Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Arrangements In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 07:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has said that provincial government has ensured best arrangements during celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) across the province.

During his visit to Sukkur to inspect arrangements here on Tuesday, Barrister Arslan inspected the procession route at Clock Tower Chowk and the public water distribution stalls (sabeel) set up for participants. As a gesture of goodwill, he distributed sweets and gifts among faithfuls to honor the occasion.

He praised the exemplary arrangements made by district administrations for the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations across the province, emphasizing that the festivity was being observed with deep religious fervor. He extended his greetings to the citizens, congratulating them on the birth anniversary of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) came as a mercy for all of humanity.

