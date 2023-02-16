Mayor inspects exhibition in City District College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Thursday visited City District College for Women and inspected the stalls set by students in Science and Arts Exhibition.

He expressed keen interests in projects being displayed in science exhibition and appreciated skills shown by college students in projects.

Principal of the College, Najma Shafiq briefed the mayor about science exhibition and performance of the college.

Speaking on the occasion, city mayor urged students to further hone their skills and prepare themselves to meet the challenges of emerging scenario of science and technology.

He also advised students to venture in contemporary fields of science and play role for development and progress of the country.

He also announced cash amount among students for outstanding performance in the exhibition and provision of ten sewing machines, furniture and twenty computers.