Mayor Inspects Road Carpeting Work In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Mayor inspects road carpeting work in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh here on Thursday paid a visit to the newly completed Barrage road, Minara Road and Station road and inspected the road carpeting works.

He was accompanied by Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal and other officers whereas several members of Muhrram Peace Committee Sukkur were also present during his visit.

Talking on the occasion, he said we have made all efforts to provide better municipal facilities to the participants of processions.

Mayor Sukkur said the problems in various areas of the district have made our resolve to work even stronger and therefore, the works of road carpeting and making routes being carried out speedily.

