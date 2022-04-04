UrduPoint.com

Mayor Inspects Sasta Bazaar In University Town

April 04, 2022

Mayor inspects Sasta Bazaar in University Town

Mayor Peshawar Haji ZubairAli on Monday paid a visit to 'Sasta Bazaar', established in University Town area to provide daily use items to people on relatively low rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji ZubairAli on Monday paid a visit to 'Sasta Bazaar', established in University Town area to provide daily use items to people on relatively low rates.

During his visit, the Mayor inspected quality and variety of different items available for sale in Sasta Bazaar and also apprised himself about the prices of different items in Sasta Bazaar.

On the occasion, he directed owners of the stalls to provide quality items to people on subsidized prices and avoid profiteering. He said hoarding and artificial price hiking must be avoided. He also asked the traders to provide maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramzan.

More Stories From Pakistan

