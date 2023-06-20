Mayor invites opposition to lend us a hand for improvement, development of Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that all have to work beyond politics in the interest of Karachi and he also invited the opposition to lend us a hand for the improvement and development of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that all have to work beyond politics in the interest of Karachi and he also invited the opposition to lend us a hand for the improvement and development of the city.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the Frere Hall lawn on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, People's Party leader Najmi Alam, Qadir Patel and Karamullah Waqasi were also present.

Mayor Karachi said that the road map for development is being given to the citizens of Karachi through the media.

He said that he is grateful to the party leadership for appointing him to this important position so as to play a positive role in the development of the city. There is an intention to work and very soon citizens will see work happening everywhere, he said.

He said that we will make the governance better and transparent and the allegation of not being elected is wrong. The election was held legally and we were elected mayor and deputy mayor after winning the election, he added.

He said that in the next ten days, according to the legal procedure, he and the deputy mayor will contest the election from one of the UCs of Karachi.

He said we have to give hope to the citizens that the local bodies can solve their problems.

He said that he started cleaning the drains ten days ago and this will be done speedily.

KMC will work together with the provincial government to stand on its feet and the city is facing water shortage for which various projects are being implemented.

He said that the sewage system in the city is being improved so that the roads and paths are safe from sewage overflow. Development work going on in different areas of the city and better transport facilities will be provided to the citizens. The construction and repair work of roads and bridges in different areas of Karachi will be completed rapidly, he said.

As many as 200 acres of land have been allocated in Kemari to meet the need of cemeteries and another big graveyard will be made in Malir, he said.

Directives have been issued for the swift lifting of offals of sacrificial animals on the coming Eid-ul-Azha, he has made an effective strategy regarding the removal of the waste of sacrificial animals. Anti-encroachment work will be carried out in the city with the repair, maintenance and construction of roads, he said.

He said that the infrastructure will also be improved in the rural areas and Goths of Karachi.

He said that the solution to the problems is not in the hands of any NGO or individual, but only the government can solve these problems by working in an empowered manner, now work will be seen in the city not only on the files but on-ground too.