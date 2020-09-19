UrduPoint.com
Mayor Irks Over Poor Cleanliness At Parks, Directs To Improve Condition

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz, on Saturday paid a surprise visit to various parks in the city and expressed his annoyance over wild bushes, grass and poor cleanliness condition over there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz, on Saturday paid a surprise visit to various parks in the city and expressed his annoyance over wild bushes, grass and poor cleanliness condition over there.

He ordered Environment, Park and Horticulture directorate to improve condition of parks particularly repairing of different swings and street lights on priority.

According to a statement issued here, he asked the officers concerned to carry out daily cleanliness and sweeping of the park, so that people from all over the country who visit this facility on a daily basis, could be provided a clean and tidy environment.

"Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation would take all possible measures to keep the recreational spots clean and environment friendly," he remarked.

Aziz said all the directorates should fulfill their responsibilities and do everything on time at the convenience of Federal capital residents.

"We are the public representatives and it is our duty to speak for their rights in all circumstances," he said.

Aziz said strict action against absent employees would be taken and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

