Mayor irks over poor conditions of graveyards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Mayor, Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) Sheikh Ansar Aziz on Friday expressed annoyance over the poor conditions of graveyards and directed the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) to carry out the cleanliness work at earliest.

During his visit at H-8 cemetery, the mayor observed that overgrown wild bushes were everywhere and street lights were dysfunctional at the area, making it difficult for the people to reach the graves of their relatives.

Ansar Aziz also visited Christian graveyard H-9 to review the arrangement made by DMA along with the representatives of Christian community.

He asked the authorities concerned to improve the conditions of Christian's graveyard like other cemeteries in the Federal capital as islam speaks about the rights of minorities.

Strict action against absent employees would be taken and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated, the mayor remarked.