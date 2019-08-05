Mayor Islamabad allegedly giving a loss of Rs70m to national exchequer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Violating the Local Bodies Act 2015, Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Ansar Aziz has verbally allowed to sell the animals for Eid ul Adha without any tax anywhere in the city.According to sources, the Mayor deliberately gave a loss of Rs70m to national exchequer and set an example of mal administration and mismanagement.

Municipal Corporation Islamabad sources updated Online that above verbal order of Mayor Islamabad can create serious problems for citizens aiming to purchase animals.This year the contract for sacrificial animals central market and the adjacent markets deliberately not awarded, so next year this contract can be given on nominal cost, and this year Local Bodies Representatives and DMA can earn from the small illegal markets.On the other hand, some days ago, Federal District Administration imposing section 144, announced that nobody can sell sacrificial animals, except the place mentioned by MCI.