Mayor Islamabad challenges commission recommendation about his suspension in IHC

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) Government commission has made recommendations to suspend Mayor Islamabad Ansar Aziz under 12 charges including transgression of powers.Mayor Islamabad has challenged formation of commission and its recommendations on his suspension in Islamabad High Court (IHC).Chief Metropolitan officer has filed reference against Mayor Islamabad Ansar Aziz in Local Government Commission under 12 charges including misuse of powers, incompetence and negligence.

The commission has recommended to government to suspend Mayor Islamabad forthwith.On the other hand Mayor Islamabad has challenged recommendation for his suspension in IHC.He also prayed to court that commission chairman is partial, therefore, he should be restrained from performing his duties and the recommendations made by commission be declared null and void.Mayor Islamabad has made interior secretary, Ali Nawaz Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister on CDA and local government commission responcents.