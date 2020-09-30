Mayor Islamabad distributes COVID safety kits among IMC staff

UrduPoint.com
Wed 30th September 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz Wednesday distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) among Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) to ensure their safety against the novel coronavirus.

A ceremony was held here to hand over the PPE to IMC's 1122 officials, graveyard staff and sanitary workers. The safety kits were arranged by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the help of Tear-Fund (a non-governmental organization).

The kits included protective suits, masks, gloves and goggles, aimed to enabling the workers to perform their duties fearlessly.

Highlighting the importance of the safety kits, the Mayor Islamabad said the PPE was imperative to safeguard the workers, working at the forefront, amid the pandemic.

"We are committed to ensure safety of our workers as the IMC has been providing PPE to the workers since the virus outbreak," he added.

He urged the citizens to adhere with the health guidelines issued in the wake of the contagion.

