Mayor Islamabad planted pine tree at NPC

Mayor Islamabad Pir Adil Gilani on Wednesday planted a sapling of pine at National Press Club Islamabad in connection to Green Pakistan drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Mayor Islamabad Pir Adil Gilani on Wednesday planted a sapling of pine at National Press Club Islamabad in connection to Green Pakistan drive.

On the occasion, Mayor Islamabad said to enhance the beauty and green cover of capital MCI would plant saplings at diffident places of the capital.

He said has said it was top priority of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) to provide all basic civic amenities to the residents of the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, he expressed his resolve to strengthen MCI and solve capital's problems on priority.

He said if funds would be provided timely, MCI would start development projects across the federal capital and issues lingering for long would be resolved.

Adil said Islamabad was second most beautiful city of the world and MCI would take all possible measures to further enhance natural beauty of the capital.

He said rural areas of Islamabad remained neglected in past and genuine issues of these areas were not settled, adding that all out efforts would be made to resolve all such issues.