Mayor Issues Directives For Preparation Against Monsoon Rains Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Khan Shoro has asked the officers of all concerned departments to prepare contingency plans for meeting out the challenges of expected heavy monsoon rains in Hyderabad.

In his directives issued to heads of Hyderabad Development Authority, Water and Sanitation Agency and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday, the Mayor directed HDA officers to visit WASA pumping stations along with the concerned incharges of the health wing of HMC and ensure the functioning of pimping machines in order.

He also asked them to repair all faulty pumping machines and also gear up the work of de-silting of all drain lines before the start of monsoon rains so that the citizens could not suffer inconvenience due to the accumulation of rainwater.

The Mayor also directed the officers of WASA to address the issue of water shortage in some localities of the city. The officers concerned should ensure the availability of safe and clean drinking water to the citizens, he said and also asked the HMC officers for replacing all faulty street lights of roads and graveyards.

