Mayor Karachi Advises People To Adopt Preventive Measures On Eid-ul-Azha Against Congo Virus

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Mayor Karachi advises people to adopt preventive measures on Eid-ul-Azha against Congo Virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday asked the citizens to adopt all preventive measures while visiting cattle markets and looking after sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to keep themselves save from Congo virus.

In a statement, the Mayor urged that the people should be provided friendly environment at cattle markets to protect them from the virus which is transmissible from animals to humans. This would help the people buying sacrificial animals without any fear.

The Mayor also directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Medical and Health Services department to aware the people about preventive measures that should be adopt while looking after the animals.

On the Mayor's directives, Medical and Health Services department issued advisory for the visitors, asking them to wear mask, gloves and full sleeves' light-colored clothes.

" The people should wear gloves while touching the animals but avoid doing this for too many times.," the advisory read.

The people were also advised to avoid eating anything in the cattle markets and keep boiled water with them for drinking. The advisory also asked the citizens to ask their butchers to wear gloves and wash hands after sacrificing the animals.

"The animals should be kept at a place having fresh air or ventilation, their water should be covered property after consumption, animals' offal's should be disposed of properly," the advisory read.

The people have also been advised to make animals' place cleaned and ensure fumigation before and after Eid-ul-Azha.

