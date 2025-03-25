Mayor Karachi announce steps to improve traffic flow in Saddar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday announced immediate steps to improve the traffic system in Saddar and other key areas of the city.

After Eid, a parking facility accommodating 500 vehicles will be made operational. Additionally, the restoration of the historic Empress Market’s inner sections is in progress, along with the removal of encroachments to enhance accessibility.

During his visit to Empress Market, Murtaza Wahab was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Financial Advisor Gulzar Ali Abro, and other relevant officials.

He stated that a new parking facility is being developed near Bolten Market, while underground parking adjacent to Polo Ground Baradari, PIDC, and I.I. Chundrigar Road has already been opened for public use.

The Mayor Karachi further revealed that a request has been submitted to the Governor of Sindh for the allocation of railway land to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). If approved, this will significantly resolve parking issues in and around I.I. Chundrigar Road.

To further address the growing parking challenges, additional parking areas will be established in Saddar, Boulten Market, and other key locations. Plans have already been devised to systematically address on-street parking problems across Karachi, he said.

The Mayor highlighted the growing congestion in the city, stating that Karachi's daily increasing population and rising number of vehicles are causing severe traffic problems.

Unorganized traffic leads to wastage of time and fuel, increasing frustration, stress, and aggression among citizens. To counter this, he urged the traffic police administration to deploy more personnel in high-traffic zones to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Appealing to the public, the mayor requested citizens to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas. He emphasized that with millions of people commuting daily for work and other activities, an efficient traffic management system is crucial to avoid unnecessary disruptions.

Mayor Wahab also inspected the restoration work inside Empress Market and directed officials to ensure the complete removal of encroachments both inside and outside the market.

He reiterated that Empress Market is an iconic landmark of Karachi, and if encroachments persist, traffic congestion and parking issues will remain unresolved.

"Empress Market holds sentimental value for the citizens of Karachi, as people from various parts of the city visit to purchase fresh vegetables, fruits, spices, grains, and dry fruits. Its proper restoration and management are vital for the city’s heritage and smooth traffic flow," he concluded.