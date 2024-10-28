Mayor Karachi announces to hold cultural programs at historic sites in city

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced that cultural programs would be organized for citizens at historic sites in Karachi, including the Frere Hall, Bagh Ibne Qasim and Khaliq Dina Hall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced that cultural programs would be organized for citizens at historic sites in Karachi, including the Frere Hall, Bagh Ibne Qasim and Khaliq Dina Hall.

He expressed these views during talks after inaugurating the fourth Karachi Biennale (KB) Festival at the Bagh Ibne Qasim, Clifton, as chief guest here Monday.

The participation of a large number of artists and dignitaries from both within the country and abroad in the Festival is encouraging. Soon, citizens will have opportunities to enjoy music and performances at these historical venues three days a week, which will further enhance the vibrancy of the city, he said.

Also present on this occasion were Karachi Biennale Trust’s managing trustee Nilofer Farrukh, curator Waheeda Baloch, Director general parks kmc Junaidullah Khan, foreign diplomats, artists, and distinguished citizens.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab urged citizens to participate in the fourth KB Festival with their families, showcasing that Karachi was a city of vibrant people.

He congratulated the organizers on the successful conduct of the festival, noting that it will take place at five different locations, including bagh Ibne Qasim, Frere Hall, and NED University, allowing residents from various areas to enjoy the event.

This initiative will encourage artists, painters, and individuals associated with the arts and provide new artists and painters with opportunities to showcase their talents, he said.

He stated that festivals, literary and educational conferences, cultural festivals, and social activities in Karachi will be promoted, and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will extend its full support for programs aimed at enhancing the city's image and liveliness.

At the event, Managing Trustee of the Karachi Biennale Trust, Nilofer Farrukh shared that the bandstand performing at the Karachi Biennale is a century-old entity, and programs have been conducted under it since 1920.

She mentioned that this festival presents contemporary arts in conjunction with historical locations to leave lasting memories for attendees, allowing them to continue enjoying these experiences.

Over 40 artworks from 10 different countries were showcased, which have been greatly appreciated by the citizens and art enthusiasts.

In addition, attendees enjoyed videos and music, which are expected to have positive outcomes in terms of the messages conveyed to the citizens.