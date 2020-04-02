UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Karachi Asks All Political Parties To Jointly Work In Current Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:49 PM

Mayor Karachi asks all political parties to jointly work in current situation

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Thursday asked all political parties to jointly work for betterment of the people and provide them relief in current circumstances

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Thursday asked all political parties to jointly work for betterment of the people and provide them relief in current circumstances.

Reviewing ration distribution at doorstep by All City Tajir Association, Akhtar also asked welfare organizations to adopt organized mechanism for ration distribution and provide the people at their doorstep rather than distributing at roads, said a spokesperson of KMC.

Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, All City Tajir Association head Khawaja Jamal Sethi, Chairman Hakeem Shah, Tahir Sarbazi representing Green Timber Market, Hyderi Market President Faraz Ahmed, Shoaib Baloch representing Lee Market, Jeweller Market Kharadar President Muhammad Shakir and Farooq Qaimkhani representing Karachi Youth Association and other tradrers leaders were also present on the occasion.

Waseem Akhter said that business community had always came forward whenever the country faced crisis as the government cannot overcome situation alone. "Traders, Industrialists and investors should help the needy people in this difficult time He also asked the welfare organizations to collect CNIC numbers of families while distributing rations and share the same with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation so that a family cannot be given rations twice within short span of time.

Through this process we would be able to provide essential commodities to more families, he added.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is collecting data at UC level and will distribute ration though that data.

He said that the residents and business community of the port city are playing their role, adding that the Karachiites were also seen helping the effectees of earthquake in the past.

Akhtar said that we have to help the people irrespective of their religion cast and creed.

The Mayor said that the local bodies representatives should be tasked for ration distribution as they are well aware of the needy people in thier areas.

He added that Khidmat e Khalq Foundation is going to distribute ration from the next week, adding that they have 12,000 wheat bags but it was not enough keeping in view demand of the city. The KMC would ensure that the ration is provided to the needy people only, he said.

He said that besides essential commodities, there was also need of medical equipment and asked the philanthropists to cooperate in this regard as well.

He once again appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and help the needy people to overcome the current crisis.

All City Tajir Association President Hakeem Shah said that cooked food would be provided from Friday to give some sort of relief to the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Earthquake Business Same Market Family All From Government Wheat Share

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

21 minutes ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

1 hour ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinat ..

1 minute ago

US to Lift Sanctions on Venezuelan Officials if Th ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 cases number jumps to 2,291: Dr Mirza

1 minute ago

IDWP approves 17 rural development projects

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.