UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Karachi Attends Book Distribution Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 10:53 PM

Mayor Karachi attends book distribution ceremony

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that serious and practical measures are needed to resolve the issues of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that serious and practical measures are needed to resolve the issues of the metropolis.

This he said while speaking at books distribution ceremony, organized by Rotary Club here on Saturday.

The Rotary Club has provided the books for schools and DMC- Central libraries.

The Mayor said that without resources, local bodies could not deliver as per requirements of the people.

Chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi and Faiz Qudwai of Rotary Club also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

Memory of Victims of A321 Plane Crash Over Sinai H ..

1 minute ago

Opposition divided on JUI-F's march: Minister

1 minute ago

Russian Orthodox Church Stops Eucharistic Communio ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Yasmeen Rashid appreciates MSs, VCs for providi ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey, Russia Hold 2-Day Talks on Sochi Memorandu ..

29 minutes ago

Lebanese President Warns Against Haste in Forming ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.