Mayor Karachi attends book distribution ceremony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that serious and practical measures are needed to resolve the issues of the metropolis.

This he said while speaking at books distribution ceremony, organized by Rotary Club here on Saturday.

The Rotary Club has provided the books for schools and DMC- Central libraries.

The Mayor said that without resources, local bodies could not deliver as per requirements of the people.

Chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi and Faiz Qudwai of Rotary Club also spoke on the occasion.