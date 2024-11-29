Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab announces to provide free Wi-Fi services at parks, recreational spots in city

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday while speaking at the inauguration of free Wi-Fi services at Frere Hall, announced plans to extend this facility to other parks and recreational spots in the port city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday while speaking at the inauguration of free Wi-Fi services at Frere Hall, announced plans to extend this facility to other parks and recreational spots in the port city.

The event was attended by Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Jumman Darwan, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Culture and sports Raza Abbas Rizvi, and other officials.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the availability of Wi-Fi at Frere Hall would allow visitors to access the internet and social media with ease. Given the widespread use of modern smartphones, Wi-Fi facilities at recreational spots have become essential. Free Wi-Fi will also be provided at Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, Kidney Hill Park, Hill Park, Safari Park, and other popular parks to benefit the public, he said.

He stressed the need for restaurants, I.T centers, and other recreational facilities in major parks so that visitors can spend quality time there. Drawing a comparison with elite clubs like the Gymkhana, he questioned why similar facilities cannot be made available to the lower and middle classes, he said.

The Mayor further announced that the library section of Frere Hall has been air-conditioned, and soon, classes for playing traditional musical instruments such as tabla, piano, and sitar will be introduced. Additionally, calligraphy and painting classes will be offered as these arts are integral to the region's culture.

Referring to the globally renowned calligrapher Sadequain, he noted that the Sadequain Gallery would be used for teaching calligraphy, making it an ideal utilization of the space, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab emphasized the importance of fostering a society where people develop tolerance for one another and show love for their city.

Responding to a question, he revealed that the free Wi-Fi at Frere Hall would be available 24/7, supporting up to 2,000 users simultaneously. He also announced that traditional music performances would soon be arranged at Frere Hall to entertain visitors.

