Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Briefs MNA Faryal Talpur On Development Projects In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Mayor Karachi briefs MNA Faryal Talpur on development projects in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday informed Pakistan Peoples Party's Women Wing President and Member of the Provincial Assembly Faryal Talpur about the ongoing development projects in Karachi.

Murtaza also congratulated MNA Faryal Talpur on performing Umrah and presented her with flowers.

The Mayor Karachi further informed her about the performance of municipal institutions during the recent rains in Karachi.

He mentioned that the PPP was committed to the development and progress of Karachi and assured that "we will live up to the expectations of the people of Karachi, with visible progress being made."

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also had a detailed discussion with Faryal Talpur about various issues regarding Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Faryal Talpur Provincial Assembly Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

6 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

7 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

8 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

8 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

12 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

21 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

21 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan