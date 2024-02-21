Mayor Karachi Calls For A Peaceful And Prosperous City
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 08:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that he would like to have a peaceful and prosperous city for him and everyone's children.
No one from London or Canada will come to fix Karachi, if we connect hearts and adopt each other, then the problems of this city and province will be solved. He said this while addressing a seminar on Digital Sindh and oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Sports Journalists Association Sindh (SJAS) at Karachi Gymkhana on Wednesday.
Caretaker Sindh Minister for Sports and Culture Dr Junaid Ali Shah, central office bearers of SJAS, representatives of sports associations and a large number of sports journalists were also present on the occasion.
The Mayor Karachi expressed hope that the newly elected governing body of SJAS would take sports journalism to a higher standard and the interests of journalists associated with sports journalism would be protected. It is expected that sports activities will be promoted at the Sindh level and new talent will emerge, he said.
He said Metropolitan Museum is being established in the historical Denso Hall where all historical materials and documents related to Karachi will be available for visitors.
He said that in 1961, the Queen of England came to the KMC Building and she was welcomed by the Deputy Mayor Karachi, but people do not know about it, we will try to show the assets of our city in the museum.
