Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Calls For Achieving Revenue Targets Set By KMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Mayor Karachi calls for achieving revenue targets set by KMC

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the revenue targets set in the budget should be achieved in any case to further stabilize the institution financially and negligence officers will face action in this regard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the revenue targets set in the budget should be achieved in any case to further stabilize the institution financially and negligence officers will face action in this regard.

He said this while talking to the 10-member delegation of All Sindh Officers Welfare Association KMC headed by Abdul Qayyum Khan, said a statement.

The Mayor of Karachi said that all necessary measures will be taken for the welfare of KMC employees.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Parliamentary Leader of the People's Party in City Council Najmi Alam and General Secretary of People's Party in Central District Dil Muhammad were also present.

The delegation discussed with the Mayor matters regarding the promotion of the officers and other KMC employees and the DPC.

They said that the 35 percent raise in the salaries announced in the budget should be implemented.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the welfare of the employees and solving their problems are among the priorities. The officers work efficiently to achieve the revenue targets.

He said that it was the responsibility of all of us to play a role in increasing the revenue of the KMC and perform our duties in an efficient manner.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Budget Abdul Qayyum Khan All

Recent Stories

UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nige ..

UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nigeria's Food, Land-Use Sectors

9 minutes ago
 Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy ..

Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy, numeracy through digital pro ..

9 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology hosts &#039;Early W ..

National Centre of Meteorology hosts &#039;Early Warning for All&#039; workshop

49 minutes ago
 Left faces up-hill battle for minimum wage in Ital ..

Left faces up-hill battle for minimum wage in Italy

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court grants bail to Shehryar Afridi

Lahore High Court grants bail to Shehryar Afridi

2 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Sultan AlNeyadi for uniqu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Sultan AlNeyadi for unique space conversation at Louvre ..

49 minutes ago
Senate body wants LHC CJ intervention in IUB drugs ..

Senate body wants LHC CJ intervention in IUB drugs, video scandal

2 minutes ago
 US Official Admits Not All Grain Exported Under Bl ..

US Official Admits Not All Grain Exported Under Black Sea Deal Went to Poor Coun ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says tech ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says technical education has potential ..

10 minutes ago
 PAC directs MoWR to complete ongoing projects

PAC directs MoWR to complete ongoing projects

10 minutes ago
 Saudi extends 1m bpd oil output cut: energy minist ..

Saudi extends 1m bpd oil output cut: energy ministry

6 minutes ago
 Navalny expects long, 'Stalinist' jail term in new ..

Navalny expects long, 'Stalinist' jail term in new trial

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan