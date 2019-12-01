UrduPoint.com
Mayor Karachi Calls For Taking Steps To Control Pollution

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 08:00 PM

Mayor Karachi calls for taking steps to control pollution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that the World was presently facing the issue of environmental pollution and urgent steps should be taken to control it.

He said this while speaking in a walk and after planting a sapling in the Kidney Hill Park here on Sunday.

The Mayor said that Karachi city has air and sea pollution and if we do not control it, this would cause lot of damage.

Deputy Consul General of Qatar Nasir Hamid and Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor Karachi said effort are on to plant as much trees in the city as possible.

The walk was attended by the doctors and their familymembers.

