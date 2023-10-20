Mayor Karachi calls on Acting Chief Justice Sindh High Court

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab met Acting Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Irfan Saadat on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab met Acting Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Irfan Saadat on Friday.

In the meeting, the Mayor of Karachi expressed good wishes for Justice Irfan Saadat and discussed with him the current situation and problems in Karachi, said a statement issued by a KMC spokesperson.

On this occasion, Mayor Karachi also presented a KMC souvenir to Acting Chief Justice SHC Justice Irfan Saadat.