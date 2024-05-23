Mayor Karachi Calls On Iranian Consul General
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab met Iranian Consul General on his visit to the Iranian Consulate Office in Karachi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab met Iranian Consul General on his visit to the Iranian Consulate Office in Karachi.
In the meeting, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab offered condolence on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian Foreign Minister and others in the tragic air crash and said that he is deeply saddened by the incident, said a statement on Thursday.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Pakistani nation is by Iran's side in this hour of sorrow. Iran and Pakistan have long-standing relations, we are each other's brothers. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was a respected figure for us who is no longer among us. He also prayed for the departed souls and recorded his feelings in the condolence book at the consulate office.
