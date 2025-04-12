Mayor Karachi calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab called on the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Saturday.

The Mayor of Karachi briefed the Governor Sindh on his performance, a Governor House communique said.

They discussed about a letter written to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.They expressed commitment to improve the city together.

The Governor said that Karachi is an economic hub, and everyone has to work together for its development.Karachi's development is actually Pakistan's development, he added.

The Mayor said we are working together day and night for the development of Karachi.