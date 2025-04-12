Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Calls On Sindh Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Mayor Karachi calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab called on the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Saturday.

The Mayor of Karachi briefed the Governor Sindh on his performance, a Governor House communique said.

They discussed about a letter written to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.They expressed commitment to improve the city together.

The Governor said that Karachi is an economic hub, and everyone has to work together for its development.Karachi's development is actually Pakistan's development, he added.

The Mayor said we are working together day and night for the development of Karachi.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan