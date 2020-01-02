Mayor Karachi calls upon industrialists to adopt schools

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Thursday called upon the industrialists of Korangi Zone to adopt the school so that these could be made better.

He was speaking at a ceremony of handing over the donation of Rs 9.4 million worth school furniture by a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Duokon to eight schools situated in Korangi Zone on Thursday, said a statement.

The organization "Duokon" was working since 1998 in the field of children welfare, women empowerment and raise of standard of youth education in Pakistan.

The donations include the teachers' chairs, table, book shelf, laboratory shelf, three types of students desk and other items.

CEO Duokon Nisar Ahmed Nizamani and Coordinator Nasreen Memon briefed the Mayor about details of the donating items.

Nisar Ahmed expressed gratitude to Duokon for donating the furniture for schools in Korangi.

President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry Junaid Taqi said education should be focused more. Duokon wasworking well in this sector, he added.