Mayor Karachi calls upon welfare organizations to expand helping poors, needy persons during lockdown

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Wednesday asked philanthropists and welfare organizations to expand helping hands for the poors and needy persons during the lockdown.

He said this while visiting Edhi Centre at Sohrab Goth, said a statement.

Edhi Assitant Zonal Incharge Ahmed Edhi, Ali Fahad Ahmed and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation officials were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor said that 500 ration bags were given to KMC by a company of telecom sector and the same would be distributed amongst the needy people. "Other companies should also follow this course and provide helping hands to the poors," he added.

He was of the view that Edhi Foundation was a reliable welfare organization that has been serving the masses for decades.

He said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's charity wing Khidmat e Khalq Foundation was also helping the needy persons through distribution of ration and so far 150,000 families were provided ration bags.

On the occasion,Waseem Akhtar also inquired about health of Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundation and prayed for his speedy recovery. "Faisal Edhi would be doing welfare work soon after recovering," said Waseem Akhtar.

He said that Chairmen of DMCs, UCs and other elected local government representatives are keeping vigilant eye and helping the poors in their areas.