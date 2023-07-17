Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city council

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday chaired the first meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation- KMC's Council in the City Council Hall at the KMC building here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday chaired the first meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation- KMC's Council in the City Council Hall at the KMC building here.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad was also present on this occasion.

Two condolence and one condemnation resolution were adopted in the meeting. Condolences were offered on the death of Member City Council Farida Majeed and former Federal Minister Sher Muhammad Baloch and prayers for forgiveness were offered for the deceased.

A resolution condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden was passed.

Addressing the meeting, the Mayor welcomed all members of the City Council and expressed hope that all members will work for the betterment of the city.

He said that we will work in every UC and there will be equal treatment with all members, we will work with everyone including the workers of Jamaat-e-Islami.

He said that we will connect the hearts to make Karachi the cradle of peace as we want to solve the problems of Karachi with understanding.

Pakistan People's Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Muslim League (N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and other parties have to serve Karachi together., he said that time will tell who served Karachi and who did politics.

Murtaza Wahab asked the members present in the House whether they want the development of Karachi.

Want to solve water problems and want to get rid of the land mafia.

He said that the media is seeing that we want to hold a meeting so that the problems of Karachi can be solved and the occupation can be ended from the parks of Karachi, the drains of Karachi can be cleaned, roads and streets can be built.

He said that shouting slogans does not solve problems and our political training is visible to Karachi because we want to improve and develop Karachi.

He said that he and the Deputy Mayor are with them and he wants to tell that Karachi is our priority. Water sewage and roads are a priority and we will fix the parks of Karachi and will try to have work in every UC, he added.

At the introductory meeting of the City Council, at the invitation of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, PTI Parliamentary Leader Asad Aman, Muslim League (N) Parliamentary Leader Muhammad Feroze, Jamaat-e-Islami Parliamentary Leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary Leader Najmi Alam addressed on the occasion.

Asad Aman said that we are standing for the development of Karachi as if Karachi moves, the whole country will move and develop. Muhammad Feroze congratulated the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi.

People's Party Parliamentary Leader Najmi Alam invited all the parties present in the council to work together for the development of the city, after which Mayor Karachi declared the meeting over.