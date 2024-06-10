Mayor Karachi Chairs General Meeting Of The KMC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 08:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday chaired the general meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council at the Council Hall of the KMC head office here.
Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and Municipal Commissioner S.M Afzal Zaidi also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, a total of five resolutions were presented. One resolution expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of Chairman UC-7 Liaquatabad, Shahabuddin, recognizing his services and dedication to the betterment of the community and the promotion of religion.
Another resolution expressed condolences for the tragic incident in Laki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a landmine explosion resulted in the martyrdom of soldiers. The council also condemned and expressed sorrow on the street crimes that led to the deaths of Irtaqa Moeen, Abdul Basit, and Muhammad Fayyaz.
Through the resolution presented by Deputy Parliamentary Leader Juman Darwan and Dil Muhammad, the council also expressed grief over the deaths of City Council member Yasmin Butt's brother and Chairman UC-2 Mominabad Mumtaz Tanoli's brother, offering prayers for the deceased.
Addressing the meeting, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab mentioned that according to council traditions, meetings are adjourned when a council member passes away.
He also highlighted that last year, 2.4 million people received medical treatment at NICVD, with patients coming from various cities.
He noted that Jinnah Hospital provides free cancer treatment under the PPP government, attracting patients from all over Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The council meeting was adjourned until 3pm on Tuesday.
