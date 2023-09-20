Mayor Karachi chairs meeting to review arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal at Frere Hall lawn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal at Frere Hall lawn.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Rabi-ul-Awwal was a blessed month and it was the right of every citizen to celebrate the arrival of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), said a statement issued here Wednesday.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Additional IG Khadim Hussain Rind, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, SSP Irfan Bahadur, SSPs, Project Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Syed Imtiaz Shah, Chief Executive Water Corporation Asadullah, Karamullah Waqasi, Dil Muhammad and other officers and elected representatives were also present.

The Mayor said that in connection with the arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal, coordination was underway with various civic organizations and it was important to identify the problems related to the arrangements of Rabiul Awwal by the scholars.

All the problems will be solved through mutual consultation with the concerned organizations.

In the meeting, the scholars and the organizers of the main processions and rallies of Rabi-ul-Awwal informed the Mayor about the problems of the city and requested him for immediate solutions.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he was well aware of the problems of the city and for their sustainable solution. A series of development works have been started across the city, he said and added that KMC would perform all works at the main roads whereas it was the responsibility of the town administration to make arrangements in the secondary roads and streets.