Mayor Karachi condemns Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday in his message on Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran, strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The Mayor Karachi said that the Holy Quran is safe in the hearts of Muslims which no power can erase.

He said that Muslims respect every religion and this is what our religion teaches us, so people of other religions must also respect islam.

He called for taking strict against those responsible for it.