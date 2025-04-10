Mayor Karachi condoles death of mother of KPC’s Vice President Irshad Khokhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad expressed condolences on the demise of the mother of Karachi Press Club’s Vice President Irshad Khokhar and journalist Ikhtiyar Khokhar.

In a condolence message on Thursday, they prayed that Allah (SWT) grants a place in His infinite mercy to the departed soul and bestows patience upon the bereaved family.