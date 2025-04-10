Mayor Karachi Condoles Death Of Mother Of KPC’s Vice President Irshad Khokhar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 09:06 PM
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad expressed condolences on the demise of the mother of Karachi Press Club’s Vice President Irshad Khokhar and journalist Ikhtiyar Khokhar
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad expressed condolences on the demise of the mother of Karachi Press Club’s Vice President Irshad Khokhar and journalist Ikhtiyar Khokhar.
In a condolence message on Thursday, they prayed that Allah (SWT) grants a place in His infinite mercy to the departed soul and bestows patience upon the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight19 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package20 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik29 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP29 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured29 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan29 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad29 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners29 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar30 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide39 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday39 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics40 minutes ago