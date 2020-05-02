UrduPoint.com
Mayor Karachi Declares Emergency In All KMC Hospitals In View Of Expected Heatwave

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 08:59 PM

Mayor Karachi declares emergency in all KMC hospitals in view of expected heatwave

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has immediately declared emergency in KMC hospitals in view of the expected heatwave in Karachi from May 5 to 8

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has immediately declared emergency in KMC hospitals in view of the expected heatwave in Karachi from May 5 to 8.

The Mayor of Karachi has directed the Senior Director Medical Services to make all arrangements in the hospitals in view of expected heatwave, said a statement on Saturday.

The presence of doctors, paramedical staff and medicines should be ensured, the Mayor of Karachi said, adding that the Meteorological Department has forecast that heatwave may occur in Karachi from May 5 to 8 and the temperature is expected to increase upto 42 degrees centigrade.

The Mayor Karachi said that he will not tolerate any negligence in any hospital in the days of expected heatwave.

Waseem Akhtar said that in this new situation of heatwave, the safest way is not to go out during the day and to be careful when traveling. In case of any emergency, a nearby hospital should be approached immediately, said the Mayor of Karachi.

