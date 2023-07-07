Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Declares Rain Emergency In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Mayor Karachi declares rain emergency in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday imposed rain emergency in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in view of the forecast of the Meteorological department regarding rains, during which all the relevant departments of KMC will remain open 24 hours including on holidays.

Meanwhile, the heads of all departments related to rain emergency have been instructed to be present in the offices along with their staff and to keep the necessary machinery and other necessary things ready. In case of failure, strict disciplinary action will be taken under the relevant rules and regulations.

Related Topics

Karachi Holidays All Rains

Recent Stories

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

5 minutes ago
 House robbery traced, two thieves held

House robbery traced, two thieves held

5 minutes ago
 PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana ca ..

PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

5 minutes ago
 KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry ..

KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry fee of Safari Park

3 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

3 minutes ago
 Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

3 minutes ago
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recov ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother

3 minutes ago
 Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran ..

Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews facilities at hospitals

7 minutes ago
 Russians, and if children in Russia should continu ..

Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the sum ..

7 minutes ago
 No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity ..

No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity of Quran: Ashrafi

7 minutes ago
 DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements d ..

DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan