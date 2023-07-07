Mayor Karachi declares rain emergency in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday imposed rain emergency in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in view of the forecast of the Meteorological department regarding rains, during which all the relevant departments of KMC will remain open 24 hours including on holidays.

Meanwhile, the heads of all departments related to rain emergency have been instructed to be present in the offices along with their staff and to keep the necessary machinery and other necessary things ready. In case of failure, strict disciplinary action will be taken under the relevant rules and regulations.