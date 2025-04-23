Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Departs On A 3-day Visit To China

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Mayor Karachi departs on a 3-day visit to China

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has departed on a three-day official visit to China on the special invitation of the Mayor of Shanghai, Gong Zheng.

The purpose of this visit is to enhance bilateral relations between Karachi and Shanghai and to further expand mutual cooperation in the field of urban development. This visit is being considered a significant step forward for Karachi.

Accompanying the Mayor are KMC Municipal Commissioner S.M. Afzal Zaidi, Financial Advisor Gulzar Ali Abro, and Senior Director sports and Culture Mehdi Maloof. The delegation will observe various urban development projects in Shanghai.

Before the visit, Barrister Murtaza Wahab held an important meeting at Bilawal House with Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During the meeting, the Mayor briefed the Chairman on the invitation extended by the Shanghai Mayor and the details of the proposed visit.

During his stay in Shanghai, the Mayor of Karachi is expected to meet with senior Chinese officials, where they will discuss potential cooperation in key sectors including urban development, infrastructure, and transport. The aim of these meetings is to promote institutional collaboration between the two cities.

This visit could mark the beginning of a new chapter in Karachi’s urban development. By learning from the experiences and development models of a modern city like Shanghai, Karachi can take important steps toward progress. Under the leadership of Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, this initiative is expected to lay the foundation for long-lasting and purposeful relations between the two cities.

