Mayor Karachi Departs On A 3-day Visit To China
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has departed on a three-day official visit to China on the special invitation of the Mayor of Shanghai, Gong Zheng.
The purpose of this visit is to enhance bilateral relations between Karachi and Shanghai and to further expand mutual cooperation in the field of urban development. This visit is being considered a significant step forward for Karachi.
Accompanying the Mayor are KMC Municipal Commissioner S.M. Afzal Zaidi, Financial Advisor Gulzar Ali Abro, and Senior Director sports and Culture Mehdi Maloof. The delegation will observe various urban development projects in Shanghai.
Before the visit, Barrister Murtaza Wahab held an important meeting at Bilawal House with Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
During the meeting, the Mayor briefed the Chairman on the invitation extended by the Shanghai Mayor and the details of the proposed visit.
During his stay in Shanghai, the Mayor of Karachi is expected to meet with senior Chinese officials, where they will discuss potential cooperation in key sectors including urban development, infrastructure, and transport. The aim of these meetings is to promote institutional collaboration between the two cities.
This visit could mark the beginning of a new chapter in Karachi’s urban development. By learning from the experiences and development models of a modern city like Shanghai, Karachi can take important steps toward progress. Under the leadership of Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, this initiative is expected to lay the foundation for long-lasting and purposeful relations between the two cities.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Karachi departs on a 3-day visit to China8 minutes ago
-
Scrapyard sealed, fined for Illegal waste burning in Gilgit8 minutes ago
-
Rana Manan applauds UET’s global achievements and youth-centric initiatives8 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo posted as Secretary Works & Services Sindh18 minutes ago
-
PAC hosts calligraphic exhibition by Syed Tassudaq Hussain18 minutes ago
-
Two injured as robbers open fire during jewelry shop heist in SITE Area18 minutes ago
-
KP govt. launches PWMIS to promote e-governance28 minutes ago
-
PNCA, Nomad Gallery launch Exhibition and Documentary celebrating Kalash Culture28 minutes ago
-
Pakistani PhD student receives International Travel Award to attend workshop in UK28 minutes ago
-
LHC holds meeting with provincial bar leaders to discuss judicial reforms38 minutes ago
-
GCWUF celebrates World Book & Copyright Day38 minutes ago
-
PITB conducts training session on smart monitoring of development projects portal38 minutes ago