Mayor Karachi determined to complete ongoing development projects

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday said development works initiated during this tenure should be completed at any cost even after it

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday said development works initiated during this tenure should be completed at any cost even after it.

He said this while initiating road construction and revamping of sewerage lines in Korangi 1/2 here, said a statement on Wednesday.

District Municipal Corporation Vice Chairman Syed Ahmar Ali, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Work Committee's Chairman Hasan Naqvi, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, UC 35 Chairman S Moin and others were also present on the occasion.

He said they would resolve local issues of Korangi, adding that it was necessary to fix sewerage issues before constructing a new road at Korangi 1/2. The KMC initiated the work for fixing sewerage issues on its own, he added.

Waseem Akhtar said road construction and revamping of sewerage lines would be completed within four months with a cost of Rs 50 million. "Road carpeting would be done from 7000 Road to 12000 Road," he added.

The Mayor said collapsed sewerage system was the biggest issue of Korangi and the KMC tried to resolve the same despite limited resources.

Waseem Akhter said they were trying their best to deliver despite having limited resources.

He said development works are being carried out at UC level across the city and the same would be completed soon to facilitate people.

Waseem Akhtar said 62-acre Kidney Hill Park has been opened for public on Wednesday, adding that its land was encroached when he took charged of the office.

"We have not only got the land from clutches of the grabbers but also converted the land into beautiful park," he added.

He said, "I have given special attention towards historical places of the city and restored Empress Market, Karachi Zoo, Light House into their original position," he added.

The Mayor said encroachments have been removed from Korangi and other parts of Karachi and the Anti-Encroachment operation will continue as illegal construction destroyed face of the city.