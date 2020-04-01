UrduPoint.com
Mayor Karachi Directs For Fumigation Campaign

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:03 PM

Mayor Karachi directs for fumigation campaign

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar directed his sub ordinates to expedite fumigation campaign especially around food streets of Burns Road, Boat Basin, Sindhi Muslim Housing Society, Muhammad Ali Housing Society, Hussainabad and Tower

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar directed his sub ordinates to expedite fumigation campaign especially around food streets of Burns Road, Boat Basin, Sindhi Muslim Housing Society, Muhammad Ali Housing Society, Hussainabad and Tower.

He passed these directives while reviewing fumigation drive thorough water tankers in District Central, said a spokesperson of KMC.

Waseem Akhtar said that the places where food items are sold should be given priority in the fumigation.

Chairman District Central Rehan Hashmi, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Vice Chairman Syed Shakir Ali, UC Chairman, Muhammad Fareed Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Waseem Akhter said that cleanliness and fumigation are essential to provide healthy environment to the citizens.

He said the current fumigation campaign would continue while another drive would also be launched in other areas.

He directed that fumigation should done across District Central and manual system could be adopt for spraying in small streets.

The Mayor also asked Karachi Water and Sewerage board to cooperate with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and District Municipal Corporations and provide water through hydrants for fumigation.

Asking the people to remain at their houses and avoid unnecessary go out, the Mayor said that it was the only way we could halt further spread of novel coronavirus. "We have a model of China that controlled the virus through strict measures," he added.

Waseem Akhtar said that the things are in control in Pakistan particularly Karachi as the citizens are cooperating with the authorities, adding that the normalcy would be restored soon if the people continue their support with the governments.

"We are well aware of the people miseries due to lockdown but this difficult time would surely be followed by ease in the life. The spread of novel coronavirus has been stopped considerably owing to lockdown," said the Mayor.

