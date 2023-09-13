(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday directed the land department to conduct an immediate survey of their land at Sharea Faisal, I.I Chandrigar Road, University Road, and Sindhi Muslim Society.

He expressed these views while presiding over an important meeting of KMC departments related to revenue collection.

He said that to ensure revenue from KMC assets, recovery departments must ensure implementation of instructions within 30 days.

Mayor Karachi's spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Head of Revenue departments, and other officers were also present.

He said that PD Orangi should get possession of 2600 yards of KMC's land within 30 days and the challans of the Land Department, Katchi Abadi, PD Orangi, and State Department regarding land must based on the QR code.

The Mayor Karachi said that the State Department within 30 days ensure recovery of Rs 100 million from KMC markets and parking under bridges.

He said that possession of all such parking sites should be obtained within 30 days, he said that recovery should be seen with regard to the BTS mobile towers installed in the city within a month, and no vehicle should be parked on the PIDC road.

He said that we have to see whether we are getting adequate revenue from the sports stadium given to other institutions or not.

He said that the Secretary of Local Government will be discussed with regard to BTS tower and anti-encroachment while to enhance payment of MUCT bills land department asked for no dues certificate.