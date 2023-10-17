Mayor Karachi directs law dept to defend cases of KMC pending in courts

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Law Department should defend the cases of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation pending in various courts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Law Department should defend the cases of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation pending in various courts.

If the law department performs well they can get incentives as well, he said this while presiding over a meeting of the law department in his office on Tuesday.

In the first stage recovery cases and in the second stage cases related to land be given priority, after which other routine cases should also be dealt with, he said. Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Law Advisor Azra Moqeem, lawyers, and other officers of the Law Department were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that practical steps are needed to correct the mistakes that happened in the past, so the lawyers and officers of the law department should start improving things from today, especially in the hearing of cases related to property.

He said that full preparation should be made and full coordination and consultation with the concerned department should be ensured. All the details should be prepared in advance and the arguments should be prepared after examining the case from every aspect, he added.

He said that still 3305 cases are pending, of which 25 are in the Supreme Court, 2508 in the High Court, 695 in the District Courts and 102 cases are in other tribunals regarding various departments of KMC, so the lawyers of KMC must use all their skills to defend these cases.

He said that there are difficulties, but we have to find a way out of them. During current year, eight cases have been decided in the Supreme Court, 204 in the High Court, 303 in the District Courts and 17 in other tribunals and a total of 532 cases have been disposed of, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Mayor Karachi said that in terms of rent of KMC huts at HawkesBay, it should be seen whether the increased rent amount is being collected by the court Nazir or not, and recovery of the same should be done within the next three months.

He said that efforts should be made to settle the cases related to Boulton Market, Slaughter House, and Municipal Utility Charges Tax as soon as possible. It is necessary to settle all these cases to improve the recovery of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The law department should also thoroughly review the MoUs related to land and if there is any mistake in them, it should be corrected according to law, all things should be looked at legally, and in all matters of KMC measures should be suggested to ensure transparency, he said.