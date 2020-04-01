UrduPoint.com
Mayor Karachi Distributes Cooked Food In UC-26 II Chuundirgarh

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:22 AM

Mayor Karachi distributes cooked food in UC-26 II Chuundirgarh

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Tuesday distributed cooked food in UC-26 II Chuundirgarh and directed union committees chairmen to do the same as well as distribute ration in their areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Tuesday distributed cooked food in UC-26 II Chuundirgarh and directed union committees chairmen to do the same as well as distribute ration in their areas.

Talking to media men after reviewing fumigation in Burns Road area, Waseem Akhtar hailed UC 26, Chairman Qaiser Imtiaz, for arranging cooked food for 800 people of the locality on a daily basis, said a statement.

"Imtiaz has done exemplary work and other local bodies representatives should also follow his footsteps. A common man is being served for just 10 and 20 rupees for breakfast and meal just as to ensure their self-respect" he added.

The Mayor said that another drive was launched from Tuesday in which fumigation would be done around food streets and other eateries so that the people could be provided a healthy environment. "Today fumigation is done near Sindh Assembly, Sabzi Market, Pakistan Chowk, and other adjacent areas," said Akhtar.

He was of the view that a very effective disinfected machine was sprayed at corners footpaths and streets which would very fruitful.

The residents of Burns Road and adjacent areas appreciated the city government efforts and expressed their satisfaction with the measures taken by the KMC.

Waseem Akhtar asked everyone to play his due role, terming it essential to overcome the current situation. "It is the responsibility of each citizen to cooperate with the governments in this regard." Meanwhile, the Mayor visited Khidmat-e-Khalq head office and received a truck landed with floor bags donated by Bahria Town. He said that KKF would provide ration to the people in large numbers and would try to provide them on their doorstep.

Akhar said that data is being collected from the needy and poor people so that they could be given financial aid.

He once again appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and help the needy people within their areas. "The philanthropists could give masks and other preventive accessories to KKF for its distribution to the poor," he added.

