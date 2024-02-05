Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Fined For Violation ECPs Code Of Conduct

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 12:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The District Monitoring Officer Karachi Central, Syed Hassan Abass Jaffri on Sunday imposed penalty of fine amounting to Rs 49,000 to Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for violating Code of Conduct of General Elections.

According to an office order, Mayor Karachi was served notices to appear in person or through counsel, to explain his position regarding complaints for violating the Election Commission's code of conduct but he failed to comply the order of the competent Authority.

In violation of the Code of Conduct, you have failed to appear before the DMO, therefore one sided decision has been taken under para 18 and 41 and a penalty of fine amounting to Rs 49,000 was imposed on you, the order reads.

