Mayor Karachi Focused To Protect City's Parks, Recreational Areas, Playgrounds
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 09:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the city's parks, recreational areas, playgrounds, and public resources.
He stated that these are the people's trust, and their protection is the administration's top priority.
He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Department of Recreation and Safari Park, attended by Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Financial Advisor Gulzar Ali Abro, Senior Director Recreation Imran Rajput, and other relevant officials, said a statement on Monday.
The Mayor instructed that all contracts and tenders for recreational projects must be finalized three months before expiration to ensure timely initiation of work.
He emphasized the immediate addition of new animals, including zebras, to Karachi Zoo. Educational tours for school children to the zoo should be arranged to provide them with an opportunity to observe animals and birds closely, he added.
The Mayor Wahab directed the development of various recreational projects on the 132-acre land of Safari Park.
He also urged the swift progress of plans to establish a water park and sports complex to enhance citizens' recreational experiences.
Karachi Zoo currently generates Rs 3.756 million monthly from entry fees. Safari Park's annual revenue target is Rs 63.9 million, of which Rs 32.7 million (51%) has already been achieved this fiscal year.
Mayor Wahab highlighted the ongoing development projects at Karachi Zoo and Safari Park, designed to increase public engagement. Coordination with experts in Thailand is also underway for the medical examination of the elephant at Safari Park. Call to Action.
The mayor urged young officers to work with dedication, stating that their performance directly impacts the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) reputation.
"Officers failing to deliver their responsibilities will face strict action. Our focus is on providing better services to citizens and improving KMC's image," he emphasized.
