Mayor Karachi For Ample Arrangements At Graveyards On The Holy Night “Shab-e-Barat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 07:09 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday directed concerned officers that citizens should not have any difficulty in visiting graveyards to offer Fateha at the graves of their relatives on the occasion of the holy night Shab-e-Barat.
He said this on the occasion of an emergency visit to the city along with the Municipal Commissioner KMC S.M Afzal Zaidi and others.
He said that cleaning, lighting, and water should be provided inside the cemeteries and in the outer part of the graveyards. There should be no sewerage or filth inside the graveyards and all the municipal staff should be present in the cemeteries on Shab-e-Barat, he said.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab during this visit went to Essa Nagri graveyard in East District, Sakhi Hassan Graveyard in Central District, and Muhammad Shah Graveyard in North Karachi and reviewed the arrangements being made for Shab-e-Barat.
The Director of Cemetery KMC briefed the Mayor and told about the arrangements made in the graveyards.
The Mayor also interacted with the citizens and said, “I have come before Shab-e-baraat to review the arrangements so that these arrangements can be improved".
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that a large number of citizens visit graveyards on Shab-e-Barat and local bodies must provide facilities to them.
In meanwhile, KMC is making arrangements for Shab-e-Barat in its graveyards and efforts are being made to facilitate citizens on this occasion.
