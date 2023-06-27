Mayor Karachi for paying full attention to cleaning operation on Eid-ul-Azha

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that he wants to work together to provide relief to the people of Karachi and for now, we have to pay full attention to the Eid-ul-Azha operation to ensure cleanliness in the city on this important occasion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that he wants to work together to provide relief to the people of Karachi and for now, we have to pay full attention to the Eid-ul-Azha operation to ensure cleanliness in the city on this important occasion.

He said this on the occasion of the coordination meeting held at Sindh Solid Waste Management office with town chairmen and vice-chairmen regarding Eid-ul-Azha arrangements.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Syed Imtiaz Shah, Parliamentary Leader in City Council Najmi Alam, General Secretary of People's Party South District Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Commissioner West Ali Zulfikar Memon, Deputy Commissioner East Tabraiz Murry and other officers and elected representatives were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab assured the town chairmen that all possible support will be provided for the early resolution of the problems that have been identified by chairmen of different areas, for the betterment of the city.

We want to work together, that's why we are coordinating with all the elected local representatives.

After Eid-ul-Azha, the Town Chairman's offices and other needs will be fulfilled. Apart from the designated collection points, the points proposed by the town chairmen will also be considered in connection with the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha.

He said excavation work at landfill sites to safely bury the offals has now completed. A total of 18 trenches have been dug to bury the waste and offals, while 93 collection points will be created to collect the offals, and 6802 vehicles and 24,366 manpower will be used in the operation of collecting the offals, Mayor Karachi said complaints centers will be functional in every district and complaints can be registered on SSWMB's helpline number 1128, which will be dealt with promptly.

He said thousands of animals are sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha and this process continues for three days, so special arrangements are made to keep the city clean on this occasion.