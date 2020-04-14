UrduPoint.com
Mayor Karachi For Provision Of Food And Ensuring Safety Of Animals In Parks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:31 PM

Mayor Karachi for provision of food and ensuring safety of animals in parks

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday directed all concerned officials of the city's zoos and parks to ensure safety of animals and provision of food to them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday directed all concerned officials of the city's zoos and parks to ensure safety of animals and provision of food to them.

He passed these directives while visiting Bagh e Ibne Qasim and planting silk trees. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Director General Parks Afaq Mirza, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Waseem Akhtar directed heads of different parks and zoos to call limited number of staff and provide them all protective kits so that they could look after the animals. "During the lockdown, it is very important to look after the animals as the parks would be deteriorated if the animals die," he added.

The Mayor said that the silk trees were especially brought from Punjab and they have been planted in Baghe Ibne Qasim, Polo Ground, Jheel Park.

On the occasion, he also directed for watering the plants and trees around the roads as well as green belts. "Cutting of trees should also be done for further beautification. Flowers and plants in the parks be take care," he asked Director Parks.

Waseem Akhtar also directed Director Zoo to carry out special care of animals in Karachi Zoo and Landhi Zoo and carry out their checkup on regular basis by veterinary doctors.

The Mayor directed his DMCs and UCs representatives to continue ration bags distribution in their areas. The elected local government representatives could get help of Khidmat e Khalq Foundation if needed, he added.

