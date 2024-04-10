Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Greets People On Eid-ul-Fitr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Mayor Karachi greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab felicitated Muslims, especially the people of Karachi on Eid ul Fitr.

In a statement, he said that Eid is the biggest festival of Muslims. It teaches us sacrifice and, we should pray for the country's security, progress and prosperity on this occasion.

He, called upon the citizens to pray for the development, prosperity and lasting peace of the country, especially for Karachi.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that this city is the destination of our dreams and aspirations and we all should live in unity and work for its development.

He said that on this occasion we should take special care of the poor and needy so that they can also share the joy of Eid with us.

