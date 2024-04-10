Mayor Karachi Greets People On Eid-ul-Fitr
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab felicitated Muslims, especially the people of Karachi on Eid ul Fitr.
In a statement, he said that Eid is the biggest festival of Muslims. It teaches us sacrifice and, we should pray for the country's security, progress and prosperity on this occasion.
He, called upon the citizens to pray for the development, prosperity and lasting peace of the country, especially for Karachi.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that this city is the destination of our dreams and aspirations and we all should live in unity and work for its development.
He said that on this occasion we should take special care of the poor and needy so that they can also share the joy of Eid with us.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Governor, Mayor offer Eid prayer at Gulshan-e-Jinnah32 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in KP with religious fervor42 minutes ago
-
DC review cleanliness operation at Liberty1 hour ago
-
Bilawal offers Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bux1 hour ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari offers Eid Prayer in Nawabshah2 hours ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Faisalabad2 hours ago
-
RPO, DC, CPO offer Eid in Police Lines2 hours ago
-
Eid prayers offered in tight security2 hours ago
-
Largest Eid Prayer congregation held at Old Polo Ground in city2 hours ago
-
President, PM exchange Eid greetings3 hours ago
-
PM urges Muslims to remember Palestinians, Kashmiris on Eid-ul-Fitr3 hours ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated religious fervor3 hours ago