Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has congratulated Rauf Ata on being elected as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

He expressed hope that under his leadership, the Supreme Court Bar will play its role in upholding the rule of law.

The Mayor of Karachi stated that lawyers have always carried on struggle for the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, and will continue to play a key role in the future.

He mentioned that this is the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who aims to promote democracy in all institutions and ensure that elected representatives fulfill their duties.

He added that the passing of the 26th constitutional amendment, thanks to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's efforts, is evidence of his desire for balance among institutions and to enforce the constitution and rule of law in the country.